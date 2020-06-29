GRANGEVILLE – Tennis camp at Grangeville High School tennis courts is set to begin Monday, July 6.
Practice is as follows: Fifth and sixth grades, 10 a.m. to noon; and seventh and eighth graders and incoming freshmen, noon to 2 p.m. Weekday practices start Monday, July 6, with final practice ending Friday, July 10.
By the end of the program, participants will have learned basic fundamentals and have a firm grasp on gameplay. This is a senior project sponsored by Dayne Kinsley and Logan Bishop. Cost is $5 per person.
The double elimination tournament will be held Saturday, July 11. Families are invited to come watch and bring snacks. The winning participant in each age group will receive a new tennis racket and balls.
Social distancing will be practiced.
To register or for questions, call Kinsley at 208-507-2211, or Bishop at 435-901-0571.
