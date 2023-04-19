LEWISTON — Coeur d’Alene Charter won 14 of 17 matches against the Clearwater Valley tennis Rams last Saturday, April 15, as Brooke Romney notched one singles win for CV. Two doubles teams also nabbed wins for CV, as Ashlyn Ledeboer and Kaylee Graves beat Jillian Provost and Claire Leahy 8-4 in the No. 1 girls match. The Rams’ No. 3 boys doubles pairing of Axl Fairbank and Nate Bean prevailed 8-6 over Charter’s David Leahy and Arjiis Macmillan.
Orofino, Clark Fork and Culdesac each made two matches with CV, and those teams won all six.
