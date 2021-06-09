GRANGEVILLE — A tennis clinic for beginner through advanced players is scheduled July 12-16, with the 9:30-10:30 a.m. block each day for those learning the basics of tennis and a 10:30-12:30 p.m. block block each day for those looking to improve skills and technique, followed by a 1-3 p.m. each day for intermediate and advanced players putting those skills into match play. Coaching by Cisco Limbago of College of Idaho will focus that last time on skills, structure and strategy. He’ll be assisted by GHS head coach Brennan Wright, GHS assistant coach Quinlan Stringfield and CVHS head coach Jeff Swan.
Cost for the week is $50 per player for beginners, with cost $80 for intermediate and advanced players.
Sign up through your coach or at the Wright Law Group office in Grangeville by July 2. Contact Stringfield for information at 208-631-6964.
