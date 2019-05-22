Clearwater Valley’s Mikaela Herrick and Jarret Nuxoll had earned a bye into the second round of the 3A state mixed doubles tennis tournament held May 17-18 in Boise, and they rattled off back-to-back wins over duos out of Weiser and Parma to reach the title round. In the final they met a Fruitland pair – Kaylee Benear and Logan Lloyd – who torched a tandem from Gooding in the second round.
By then Benear and Lloyd were on a roll, and prevailed 6-1, 6-2 for the first place medals.
Both of the CV pairing’s wins came under the pressure: Weiser’s Bentley Weldon and Pedro Ixta played the CV pairing to a tiebreak in the first set before folding, 7-5, 6-2; Parma’s duo took Herrick and Nuxoll to 10 games each set, 6-4, 6-4, but CV advanced and took second place.
Earlier in the mixed doubles portion of the tournament, CV’s Laban Francis and Dakota Gorges fell to the Gooding pair after winning the first set 6-3, 3-6, 6-7. They were eliminated by Weldon/Ixta in consolation play. CV’s Ashton Mangun and Josh Francis fell to Fruitland 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, and were eliminated by Sugar-Salem 8-3 in consolation play.
Grangeville’s two girls doubles teams – Jolie Tosten-Holland Forsmann, and Makayla Roberts-Grace VanGunten – both went two-and-out, both duos against Weiser in the title bracket, and against Orofino and Fruitland, respectively, in the consolation.
Grangeville’s boys doubles duos – Logan Bishop-Owen Ruklic, and Dayne Kinsley-Bryan Gomez – were also two-and-out against Sun Valley, Culdesac, Weiser and Fruitland.
In girls singles, Grangeville’s Chloe Dame beat Esther Lamas of Gooding 6-1, 6-3, lost to Weiser’s Andrea Bouvia 6-1, 6-4, beat teammate Alleyna Edmondson 8-2, beat Parma’s Angel Salinas 8-2, and fell to Fruitland’s Chanlar O’Neil 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 in the consolation semifinal. Also in girls singles, CV’s Elise Andrews fell to Salinas and Parma’s Austyn Harris, Edmondson fell to O’Neil and Dame, and Grangeville’s Hermyanie Henke fell to Harris and Salinas.
In boys singles, CV’s Gabe Kirish fell to Weiser’s Bryce Bake and to teammate Trayse Mangun, 8-2, in the consolation. Mangun was beaten by Sun Valley’s Mikel Sanchez-duPont and Gooding’s Robert Bosselmann.
