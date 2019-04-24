Grangeville’s Sebastian Darwish went undefeated last Friday, April 19, with wins over two Orofino players.
Top GHS singles players Isaac VanDomelen and Chloe Dame teamed up for mixed doubles against Clearwater Valley’s Mikaela Herrick and Jarret Nuxoll, and the CV duo prevailed.
Earlier in the week, when Grangeville hosted CV April 18, Dame beat Herrick 8-5 one-on-one in a match coach Kerry McCulley called Grangeville’s highlight of the evening.
Girls doubles partners Grace Vangunten and Maykala Roberts “continued to improve on their unbeaten season,” McCulley noted.
For CV, No. 1 boys singles player Trayse Mangun beat VanDomelen Thursday without dropping a game.
Grangeville played the Lewiston JV April 22.
GHS is scheduled to host Moscow at 10 a.m. April 27, to visit Clarkston at 4 p.m. April 29, to play league matches at Lewiston at 9 a.m. May 4, and to visit the Lewiston JV again May 6 for the regular season finale.
Tennis districts are slated for May 10-11.
