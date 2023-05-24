NAMPA — Clearwater Valley’s Ashlyn Ledeboer and Kaylee Graves won by default in the second round of consolation play during the 3A state tennis tournament last Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at Owyhee High School. As district champions, they carried a bye into the second round of championship bracket play, where they ran into Janice Roundy and Nyah Tubbs of Fruitland, who went on to place second in the division.
In consolation play, Ledeboer and Graves were put out by Gali Garcia and Ariagna Perez of Sugar-Salem, who had eliminated their fellow Rams, Josie Graves and Ryley Romney, earlier in consolation play.
