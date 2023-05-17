LEWISTON — Clearwater Valley’s Ashlyn Ledeboer and Kaylee Graves placed first in the girls doubles bracket during their district tournament last Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at the old Lewiston High School courts. Their CV teammates Josie Graves and Ryley Romney placed third in the girls doubles and also qualified for the upcoming state tournament, while Brooke Romney placed fifth in girls singles — the top five finishers in the district all advancing.
On the boys side, CV’s Axl Fairbank and Nate Bean took fourth in their doubles bracket and Grangeville’s Cole Ruklic qualified for boys singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.