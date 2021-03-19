Grangeville's visit to Clearwater Valley marked a return to action for both local teams, with 17 Bulldogs and nine Rams on hand for the first meeting of the teams since 2019. They Mountain View School District familiars typically see each other frequently throughout the season, but the 2020 covid shutdown hit before they matched up last spring.
Shaking off rust and welcoming new players to the courts, the teams made matches Thursday afternoon, March 19, in which CV's Ashton Mangun and Gabe Kirsch stood out for the Rams.
With 10 out, the Rams have "a super young team," coach Jeff Swan said. "We've had three that have had one year of previous tennis and the other seven are new. But they're doing pretty well, so I'm excited."
Kirsch "would have had two years experience, but we didn't really play last year," Swan said. "We practiced for two weeks, then it got shut down, so I'm not counting that as a season. But everyone's in the same boat."
Jerod Murray was out to play last year as a freshman, but because of the shutdown is in effect in his first varsity season as a sophomore. "He's going to do pretty well," Swan said. "He has a lot of fun."
Ashton Mangun, a junior, returns to the squad have played at the state tournament as a freshman in mixed doubles. "She's the best girl we have on the team this year," Swan said, "and the only girl that has any varsity experience. She's a pretty good player, and very athletic. She has relied on her athletic prowess, but she's also developing better strokes as well."
Mangun played a girls doubles match with Peyton Andrews during the opener against Grangeville girls doubles pairing Ginger X and Taylor Bransford. "Peyton's a homeschooler and this is her first year," Swan said. "Both of her older sisters have played tennis, so even though she's brand new, she has hit around a little bit with her sisters. She also has a twin sister who is a softball player, and they've played softball seven years. But she has a shoulder thing that was bothering her and she really likes tennis, so she decided to do tennis this year."
Also out Thursday for CV were Josh Francis on the boys side and Kaylee Graves, Brooke Ronney and Eleah Swan on the girls side.
"We enjoyed it a lot," coach Swan said Friday, "and everyone who played had a great time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.