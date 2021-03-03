After the 1AD1 girls basketball state tournament, IdahoSports.com named three Prairie players to its all-tournament team: first-teamer Madison Shears and second-teamers Kristin Wemhoff and Ellea Uhlenkott. After the 2A girls basketball state tournament, IdahoSports.com named two Grangeville players to its all-tournament team: second-teamer Bailey Vanderwall and honorable mention Camden Barger.

