Grangeville picked up a couple of losses last week, with five hits against Timberlake overwhelmed by 17, which produced a 15-1 final on March 22. Then, last Thursday, March 24, Kendrick pulled out an 18-17 comeback against the Bulldogs, who climbed out of a 13-8 hole with a six-run top of the sixth. Kendrick replied with three in the bottom of the sixth, recovering a small lead, 16-14, which the GHS girls answered with three runs in the top of the seventh, taking a slim lead.
Adri Anderson and Adalei Lefebvre had the biggest offensive days for the Bulldogs, with Anderson notching four hits including two doubles and Lefebvre knocking a home run and a double among three hits. Madalyn Green tagged three singles and Sienna Wagner ripped two. Three other Bulldogs hit doubles: Bailey Vanderwall hit two of them, and Abbie Frei and Mattie Thacker hit one each.
Lefebvre pitched the whole game for GHS, and Kendrick used three pitchers.
Next, Grangeville is scheduled for two days down south, with games at 3 p.m. MT April 1 at Parma and a double-header starting at noon April 2 at Melba. Then GHS plays April 8-9 at Glenns Ferry.
