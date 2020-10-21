COEUR D’ALENE — The Grangeville soccer girls scored two late goals and put Timberlake to the test during the final minutes of the district playoff last Friday, Oct. 20, but Timberlake prevailed 3-2.
Timberlake struck twice early and booked a third goal shortly after halftime.
The Bulldogs sprung forward during the final 20 minutes, with top-scoring senior Naomi Connolley finishing off plays made by Eryn Newsom and Mia Rioux.
“Our best chance would have been one more minute,” coach Suzanne Acton said. “The ladies really got their mojo back, and were playing fantastically. We just needed more time.”
Connolley and fellow seniors Taylor Bransford, Baeli Kinsley, Newsom and Taylor Zimmerman will graduate next spring, marking the first time Grangeville will send out four-year starters.
“Although we all feel disappointed at the district outcome, we learned some valuable lessons we can apply next year,” Acton told the Free Press. “Though we are graduating five seniors, the breadth of experience and motivation in our remaining team will make us competitive for next year. Overall, our team really came together this year. Our defense demonstrated a real flair for closing down on opponents. Our midfield was competent at delivering the ball to the goal, and our forwards liked to score goals.”
Connolley finished this season with 19 goals and a total of 65 during her four years.
“I’m really appreciative that we were able to compete all season despite the setbacks from Covid-19 and the wildfire smoke,” Acton said. “We couldn’t possibly have done it without the help of Tara Connolley, my assistant coach, and Mike Connolley, the men’s coach, and the support of the school through Matt Dame, the athletic director, and Randall Miskin, the principal. It’s been an honor and a privilege to coach such a fantastic group of young women.”
