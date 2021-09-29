GRANGEVILLE — Timberlake swept the GHS soccer teams, beating the boys 4-0 and the girls 5-2 last Saturday, Sept. 25. Boys coach Jason Weber was pleased that his squad was able to hold the district’s top team to two goals in each half.
“We got a little upside down on our ratio of shots on goal,” he said. “We’ll work at a minimum to even this back up. The team was aggressive to the ball. I’m super proud of their energy and the fight they brought. We moved the ball well overall and seemed to be settling in a bit during the match, with more purposeful movement, a little less reactionary. There are no moral victories, but that said, the team is showing marked improvement with each game.”
Next, the teams have road games Oct. 1, Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 scheduled, at Priest River, Bonners Ferry and McCall, respectively.
