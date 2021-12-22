RIGGINS — A 52-45 final score had Timberline ahead of Salmon River on Dec. 18, with Gabe Zavala (17 points) and Garret Shepherd (14) keeping the Savages in contention against Parker Brown (23) and Rylan West (15).

SRHS resumes play Jan. 7 at Nezperce.

