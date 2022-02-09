WEIPPE — Cody Wassmuth (11 points) and Torry Chmelik (10) paced the St. John Bosco basketball boys Feb. 2, but Timberline got 20 from Gavin Christopherson and 13 from Parker Brown, cementing an eight-point halftime lead and winning 42-35.
The outcome put the Weippe boys a half-game ahead of the Patriots in the Whitepine League’s lower division standings.
Timberline beat the Patriots again Feb. 7, by a 51-46 final score. Torry Chmelik (14 points) and Cody Wassmuth (10) scored double-digits.
