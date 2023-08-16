GRANGEVILLE — Having set out as a co-op with Prairie last fall, the cross-country Bulldogs are running under their own school’s banner this fall, having received board approval for a self-funded team. That means coach Ryan Jaggi has a zero-dollar contract and the runners are putting on private events to cover their costs. This includes a golf tournament at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 at Grangeville Country Club - a four-person scramble with a “cross-country” flavor, such as teeing off toward a different hole than usual. It’s $200 per team.
Contact Jaggi at 208-405-3021 or sign up through Grangeville Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.