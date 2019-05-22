The first day of the 1A state track and field meet in Middleton began with pouring rain and wind, which added to the challenge of the competition. Despite the tough conditions, four local pole vaulters placed in the top eight. Martha Smith of Clearwater Valley placed 5th in the girls competition with a 7’6” vault as three Kamiah Kubs boys placed 5th, 6th and 7th led by Alfredo Gonzales, then Michael Macmenamin, both with 11’6” vaults and Bret Raymond with a vault of 11’0”.
Rams’ hurdler Kadance Schilling set a blistering pace in the girls 300-meter hurdles, placing 4th and breaking the Clearwater Valley School record as a freshman. CV sprinter Will Willis placed 8th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.76. CV’s distance running standout, Melanie Gianopulos placed 5th in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:26.59 and 8th in the 3200 meters in 12:13.58. Kamiah Kubs Michael Macmenamin ran a tough race for 6th place finishing in 2:04.84.
Kamiah boys placed in the top eight in three relay races. The team of Sam Brisbois, Layton Gould, Cloud Guffy and Landon Keene placed 8th in the 4X100. The Kubs boys placed 4th in both the 4X 200 (Jonas Oatman, Kavan Mercer, Alex McNall and Sam Brisbois) and the 4x400 meter relay (Layton Gould, Alex McNall, Jonas Oatman and Michael Popp). In field events Kubs Layton Gould threw 125-06 for a 5th placed finish in discus. Great job to all of the Clearwater Valley and Kamiah athletes who competed!
