Nezperce High School state track meet competitors

Six members of Nezperce High School's track and field team participated in the state meet last weekend in Middleton. Joe McGuigan, Caitlyn Cronce, Lottie Inglet, Hannah Duuck, Grace Tiegs and Sydney Boyer represented Nezperce well. Photographed next to McGuigan, Ona Moreno, Nezperce's foreign exchange student from Spain, also attended the state meet.

 Contributed photo

Six Nezperce athletes competed in the state track and field meet in Middleton over the past weekend: Sydney Boyer, Hannah Duuck, Caitlyn Cronce, Lottie Inglet, Grace Tiegs and Joe McGuigan.

Boyer, Duuck, Cronce and Inglet placed fifth in the medley relay. Boyer also placed fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 400 meters. Cronce took sixth in the discus.

For the boys, McGuigan placed six in the 3200 meter and seventh in the 1600 meter races.

