Six Nezperce athletes competed in the state track and field meet in Middleton over the past weekend: Sydney Boyer, Hannah Duuck, Caitlyn Cronce, Lottie Inglet, Grace Tiegs and Joe McGuigan.
Boyer, Duuck, Cronce and Inglet placed fifth in the medley relay. Boyer also placed fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 400 meters. Cronce took sixth in the discus.
For the boys, McGuigan placed six in the 3200 meter and seventh in the 1600 meter races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.