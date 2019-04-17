Naomi Connolley, Zoe Lutz, Paige Lindsley and JaKaili Norman teamed up for two relays and won both the 4x100 (52.49 seconds) and 4x200 (1:51.46) last Friday, April 12, at Moscow. Individually, Lindsley won the triple jump (32-5½) and Norman took second in the 100 (13.66). Noelyn Shriver placed in the shot put (31-3) and Baeli Kinsley took third in the 300 hurdles (51.90).
Grangeville’s top placer on the boys side was Ethan Pollan, who took third in the 800 (2:12.89).
Tuesday’s Central Idaho Invitational at Lapwai took place after this week’s print deadline.
Coming – Grangeville, Clearwater Valley, Kamiah, Prairie and a total of 14 schools are all on board for the Nez Perce Games April 19 in Kamiah.
