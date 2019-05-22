Prairie’s girls 4x400 relay team trailed Liberty Charter’s by the end of that race at the day’s end, but the Pirates — Ellea Uhlenkott, Jordyn Higgins, Sierra McWilliams and Theresa Wemhoff — had already become state champions.
The quartet, which had also finished 17 hundredths behind Oakley for third place in the 1A 4x100, delivered a winning time of 1 minute, 50.12 seconds in the 4x200 — and in so doing won the only track and field state title recorded in the Free Press coverage area this season.
Salmon River’s Ethan Shepherd claimed the area’s highest individual placing, with his 12-0 pole vault good for second place in the 1A division.
Grangeville’s 4x100 girls relay — Naomi Connolley, Zoe Lutz, Paige Lindsley and JaKaili Norman — took second place in the 2A event, finishing in 51.89 seconds. Fast as it was, it was nearly 2.1 seconds behind the new classification record run by West Jefferson, a 49.80 which unseated a time clocked by Nampa Christian in 2011.
Third-placers included the previously mentioned Prairie relay girls as well as two 1A boys throwers: Prairie’s Carson Schmidt booked a 46-11 in the shot put and Salmon River’s Randy McClure tossed a 127-10 in the discus.
The first day of the 1A state track and field meet in Middleton began with pouring rain and wind, which added to the challenge of the competit…
Taking fourth individually were Norman in the 2A girls 100 (13.34), Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling in the 1A girls 300 hurdles (49.02, a school record), Grangeville’s Noelyn Shriver in the 2A girls shot put (33-0) and Nezperce’s Sydney Boyer in the 1A girls triple jump (33-6¾). Fourth place relays included Kamiah’s 4x200 and 4x400 1A boys relays, Prairie’s 1A girls medley relay and Grangeville’s 2A girls 4x200 relay.
Running Kamiah’s 4x200 were Jonas Oatman, Kavan Mercer, Alex McNall and Sam Brisbois and running Kamiah’s 4x400 were Layten Gould, McNall, Oatman and Michael Popp.
Running Prairie’s medley were CiCi Chavez, Sierra McWilliams, Theresa Wemhoff and Jordyn Higgins.
Running Grangeville’s 4x200 were Connolley, Lutz, Norman and Lindsley.
Six Nezperce athletes competed in the state track and field meet in Middleton over the past weekend: Sydney Boyer, Hannah Duuck, Caitlyn Cronc…
In team scoring, among area teams, only the Prairie girls cracked the top five, with 33 points in fifth place behind Raft River, Oakley, Rockland and Liberty Charter. Valley won the 1A boys title, Melba won the 2A girls title, and Nampa Christian won the 2A boys title. Local teams placed as follows: among 1A girls, Nezperce tied for 17th, Clearwater Valley placed 20th, and neither Salmon River nor Kamiah scored; among 1A boys, Kamiah placed 10th, Salmon River tied for 15th, Prairie tied for 20th, Nezperce tied for 29th and CV tied for 35th; among 2A girls, Grangeville placed ninth, and among 2A boys, Grangeville placed 21st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.