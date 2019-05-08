With North Idaho’s 1A and 2A schools set to come together this Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, area athletes competed last Thursday in Lewiston at the annual Meet of Champions.
Top performances included a 1:51.11 time in the girls 4x200 by Grangeville’s Naomi Connolley, Zoe Lutz, Kim Kaschmitter and Paige Lindsley. That rated as the best time the area has seen in that event so far this season, according to a list published by the Lewiston Tribune.
Individual top placers included Clearwater Valley’s Martha Smith (8-6 in the pole vault) and Grangeville’s Noelyn Shriver (114-2 in the discus).
On the boys side, top placers were Prairie’s Matt Coppernoll (first in the discus, 137-8), Prairie’s Carson Schmidt (second, 42-10 in shot put) and Kamiah’s Layten Gould (second, 136-10, in discus).
