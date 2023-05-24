MIDDLETON — Early last Friday morning, May 19, Kamiah’s Brady Cox was first of three high jumpers to clear 6-2, so when the bar went uncleared at 6-4, Cox took down one of the very first medals awarded during the 2023 state track and field championships. The next day, with first place in the 110 hurdles (15.77), he put a glittering cap on his brilliant senior season, which followed months of recovery and rehabilitation for the knee he had surgically repaired after a football injury last fall.
He added third in the 300 hurdles (41.15), and KHS boys teammates Porter Whipple (shot put, 50-5½) and Kaden de Groot (pole vault, 12-0) made podium appearances, with fourth in their respective events.
The Kubs’ medley relay of Colton Sams, Gavin Schoening, de Groot and Jack Engledow scored boys team points in seventh place. Engledow (2:07.97 in the 800, 4:58.64 in the 1600 and 10:59.10 in the 3200) posted times in his three events, and William Millage (5-10 in the high jump and 18.62 in the 110 hurdles) posted results in his two. Ryan Sackett (10-6) and Schoening (10-0) both posted results in the pole vault.
Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg posted times in the boys 800 (2:16.75) and 3200 (11:00.63).
On the girls side, Laney Landmark posted Kamiah’s highest placement with a new personal best 47.08 in the 300 hurdles. She also scored fourth in the high jump (4-8) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (16.98), after a disruption during the 1A girls 100 hurdles preliminary led to a rerun that ended up pushing the KHS speedster from a more favorable central lane to the outside edge for the final.
Logan Landmark (pole vault, 8-6) and Emily Puckett (long jump, 15-4¼) both scored team points; Puckett also put up times in the 100 hurdles (17.75) and 300 hurdles (51.96) preliminaries. Madilyn Stuivenga cleared 7-6 in the pole vault.
Prairie girls clip Oakley in 1A team scoring
MIDDLETON — North Central Idaho’s highest placement at the 3-2-1A state track meet last Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, belonged to the Cottonwood girls, who together tallied 58 team points — one more than Oakley, which put the Pirates second to Raft River in 1A team scoring.
Freshman Sage Elven notched first place in the discus (129-3) and Hailey Hanson (108-3) added a point for the team with eighth place in that event.
The relay group of Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Julia Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff scored second-place points with a 51.39 in the 4x100. Two more Pirates relays added fifth-place points: Geis, Avery Riener, Oliver and Rehder in the 4x200 (1:51.39), and Geis, Oliver, Riener and Sydney Shears in the 4x400 (4:19.92). Another Prairie quartet added points for seventh in the medley (1:58.37).
Individually, Wemhoff scored in three events: third in the 100 (12.96), fourth in the 200 (26.44) and fourth in the 400 (59.09). Shears, a freshman, scored in two: fourth in the 800 (2:24.42) and fifth in the 1600 (5:36.50). Riener, also a freshman, added fifth in the triple jump (33-¾).
Other Prairie results on the girls side were by Shears (4-6) and Callie Remacle (4-4) in the high jump, Riener (14-1½) and Rehder (13-6½) in the long jump, and Elizabeth Severns in the discus (105-6).
On the boys side, individually, Prairie’s Trenton Lorentz attained the podium in two events: third in the 200 (22.89) and sixth in the 100 (11.60). Noah Geis took third in the 400 (52.56), and Shane Hanson scored sixth in the discus (139-0). Posting results were Hanson in the shot put (41-5), and Lee Forsmann (134-3) and Zane Uptmor (109-9) in the discus.
The PHS boys also scored team points in two relays: sixth for the 4x100 (45.51) of Bennie Elven, Geis, Ben Secrest and Lorentz, and third for the 4x400 (3:35.55) of Elven, Secrest, Lorentz and Geis.
Robinson scores fourth in 2A discus
MIDDLETON — Grangeville’s highest individual finish at the 2A state meet last Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, belonged to Cutter Robinson, who threw the boys discus 153 feet for fourth place in that event.
Scoring boys team points were Gabe Bybee in the 300 hurdles (43.38), Tyler Zechmann in the 800 (2:04.72) and the relay foursome of James Gortsema, Gabe Kantner, Ayden Arnett and Zechmann in the medley (3:49.75).
Posting results were Brian Pierce in the long jump (19-4½), Robinson in the shot put (40-4), Bybee in the triple jump (35-0) and 110 hurdles (16.74), Ryan Detweiler in the 800 (2:06.53), 1600 (4:49.08) and 3200 (10:40.28), Gortsema in the 400 (55.96), Arnett in the 200 (24.49), and Kantner in the 100 (11.54) and 200 (24.37).
On the girls side, Grangeville’s highest finishes belonged to Emree Beeson (52.28) and Lucy Guhin (52.43) in the 300 hurdles. Freshman Kylee Rasmussen posted times in the 1600 (6:24.14) and 3200 (13:40.40). Nevaeh Kellberg (1:11.38 in the 400), Sydney Roach (14.60 in the 100) and Frankilynn Galloway (2:52.43 in the 800) also posted 2A state meet times.
