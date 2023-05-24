Cox strikes gold

MIDDLETON — Early last Friday morning, May 19, Kamiah’s Brady Cox was first of three high jumpers to clear 6-2, so when the bar went uncleared at 6-4, Cox took down one of the very first medals awarded during the 2023 state track and field championships. The next day, with first place in the 110 hurdles (15.77), he put a glittering cap on his brilliant senior season, which followed months of recovery and rehabilitation for the knee he had surgically repaired after a football injury last fall.

