COTTONWOOD — This season, Prairie track & field coach Ryan Hasselstrom has the most athletes out for track he’s ever had, with 36, including 19 on the girls side.
“It’ll be fun,” he said. “I don’t know why kids all of a sudden they’re doing it, but it’s a good thing. I like it. We’ve got a big group of freshman and sophomores for us that have been doing it for a while, so I kind of expected it, because we had big numbers in junior high last year.”
Prairie’s most decorated returner is senior Kristin Wemhoff, who took third in each of three events at state last spring: the 100, 200 and 400 runs.
“She’s strong,” Hasselstrom said. “She’s coming in in shape and ready to go, but all the girls that she ran against last were juniors, too, so she’ll have her work cut out for her. I see her running some pretty good times this year.”
Senior Julia Rehder has been an ace for Prairie’s relays.
“She has done a really good job for us there,” Hasselstrom said.
Senior Tara Schlader joins the team as a newcomer this season. “We’ll see what she can do in the discus with those long arms of hers,” Hasselstrom said.
On the boys side, Shane Hanson is competitive in the discus and shot put — particularly in the discus, in which he placed eighth at state.
“He’s bigger and stronger and faster than he was last year, so I hope he can put it together this year,” Hasselstrom said.
He also pointed out Trenton Lorentz, who is new to the team this season, having stood out for his speed on the football field last fall.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him in the sprints,” Hasselstrom said. “He’s got really good speed, and he looks really strong right now, so he’ll be fun on the boys side.”
He also has a strong contingent of younger athletes, including Noah Geis, who helped Prairie’s 4x100 boys qualify for state last season, and Sage Elven, who joins the girls side having established herself as the junior high team’s best thrower last year. “The kids are ready to compete,” he said.
Around the district, state qualification still goes to the top five individuals and top two relays once again. “It’ll be competitive,” Hasselstrom said. “It always is. Logos has numbers on the boys and girls side. They’re usually a little bit more dominant in the mid-distance and distance races. I know Deary’s girls program last year was pretty strong and they’ve done good. Troy has always got a good group of boys and girls, and their numbers are up pretty good too. Nothing will be easy, and we’ll see who stays healthy and who progresses through the season. But I like our chances.”
Prairie opens at 10 a.m. March 18 at Kamiah, and the Pirates’ season continues with two meets next week: March 21 at Kamiah and March 23 at Lewiston.
