COTTONWOOD — This season, Prairie track & field coach Ryan Hasselstrom has the most athletes out for track he’s ever had, with 36, including 19 on the girls side.

“It’ll be fun,” he said. “I don’t know why kids all of a sudden they’re doing it, but it’s a good thing. I like it. We’ve got a big group of freshman and sophomores for us that have been doing it for a while, so I kind of expected it, because we had big numbers in junior high last year.”

