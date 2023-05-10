LEWISTON — The annual Meet of Champions brought together athletes from the biggest to smallest schools across District II, and two of Kamiah’s competitors topped individual events. Kaden DeGroot won the boys pole vault with a clear of 12-3, and Laney Landmark won the girls high jump with a clear of 4-10.
With state qualification coming up at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Bob Squires Sports Complex in Kamiah, the performances drawing more notice statewide through athletic.net are the new bests local athletes set against top competition.
Those include Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg’s personal record 800 (2:07.31), Kamiah’s Brady Cox slashing both his 110 (15.57) and 300 (41.37) hurdles PRs, Landmark’s new PR in the girls 300 hurdles (49.05) and Emily Puckett’s new long jump PR of more than 16 feet.
The new bests also included Grangeville’s Gabe Kantner in the boys 100 (11.64), Ryan Detweiler in the boys 1600 (4:47.41), Gabe Bybee in the boys 300 hurdles (43.93), Cutter Robinson in the boys shot put (47-11), and Brian Pierce in the boys long jump (20-1¾) as well as Prairie’s Trenton Lorentz in the boys 200 (23.32), Kristin Wemhoff in the girls 200 (26.51) and 400 (58.57) and Sydney Shears in the girls 1600 (5:45.26).
Next up, 1A teams from all parts of Idaho north of White Bird will meet in Kamiah for the District I-II championships at 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12-13, to determine qualification for the following week’s state meet at Middleton High School. The top five individual performers in each event will qualify, as will the top two relays. One more relay will qualify against the best district meet times statewide.
North Idaho’s 2A teams will meet Thursday, May 11, at the University of Idaho’s track and field facility in Moscow, with running events to begin at 9:30 a.m. and field events to start at 10 a.m. State qualification for these Central Idaho Leaguers is limited to the top three individual performers and the best relay, with three more relays to qualify against the best district meet times statewide.
