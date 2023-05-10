LEWISTON — The annual Meet of Champions brought together athletes from the biggest to smallest schools across District II, and two of Kamiah’s competitors topped individual events. Kaden DeGroot won the boys pole vault with a clear of 12-3, and Laney Landmark won the girls high jump with a clear of 4-10.

With state qualification coming up at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Bob Squires Sports Complex in Kamiah, the performances drawing more notice statewide through athletic.net are the new bests local athletes set against top competition.

