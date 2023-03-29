KAMIAH — Porter Whipple swept the throwing events and three other Kubs track and field boys won individual events during their season’s second meet March 21 at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.
Whipple’s winning shot put carried 46 feet, 4 inches, and his winning discus throw covered 122-7, which marked a new personal best.
Kaden DeGroot cleared the bar at 10 feet in the pole vault, David Kludt ran a 47.12 in the 300 hurdles, and William Millage set a new personal record in the 110 hurdles (20.80). KHS also assembled the top boys relays in the 4x200 (1:44.80 by Colton Sams, Colton Ocain, Kaden DeGroot and Jack Engledow), 4x400 (5:05.18 by Ryan Sackett, Sam Wells, Kludt and Gavin Schoening), and medley (4:31.85 by Sams, Ocain, Millage and Tomas Gonzalez).
These and the rest of Kamiah’s placements added up to 158 points, which topped the nine-school competition’s totals on the boys side.
Clearwater Valley’s top boys performance was the two-mile run by Wyatt Anderberg (11:12.80), who finished about one second ahead of Kamiah’s Jack Engledow (11:13.74). Anderberg trailed Kludt by about a second in the 300 hurdles (48.10).
Prairie’s Briggs Rambo (second place, 110 hurdles, 22.46) and Lee Forsmann (second, discus, 120-9) had the Pirates’ top boys results.
On the girls side, Lewiston beat out Kamiah in team scoring, but Kamiah’s Laney Landmark, Logan Landmark, Kelsee Hunt, and Emily Puckett posted first-place results in their respective individual events.
Laney Landmark won the 200 (27.50), Logan Landmark won the pole vault (8-0), Hunt won the 400 (1:12.74), and Puckett won the 300 hurdles (53.56). KHS also put together the top relays in the 4x200 (2:02.90 by Puckett, Emma Krogh, Ashlyn Schoening and Hunt), 4x400 (5:53.44 by Schoening, Libby Richardson, Hope Michaelson and Alexa Wilkins) and medley (2:14.78 by Wilkins, Krogh, Schoening and Hunt).
For Clearwater Valley, Cassidy Thibert (800, 2:55.22) and Evelyn Ward (1600, 6:38.65) posted top finishes. Prairie’s Callie Remacle cleared 4-9 to top the high jump.
Kamiah’s next meet is April 4 at KHS, followed by the April 8 Kendrick Invitational at Lapwai.
Clearwater Valley is next scheduled April 4 at KHS, followed by the April 11 Swanson Memorial/Deary Invitational at Lapwai.
