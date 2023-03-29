KAMIAH — Porter Whipple swept the throwing events and three other Kubs track and field boys won individual events during their season’s second meet March 21 at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.

Whipple’s winning shot put carried 46 feet, 4 inches, and his winning discus throw covered 122-7, which marked a new personal best.

