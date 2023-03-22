LEWISTON — When Grangeville freshman Ayden Arnett ran a quarter-mile in 56.55 seconds last Friday, March 17, at the Sweeney Invitational, his new personal record put him ninth in a field that included speedsters out of Lake City, Clarkston, Lewiston, Moscow and Post Falls. That’s comparable to the times posted at the small-schools meet in Kamiah the next day — a fraction ahead Prairie freshman Ben Secrest’s 56.89, and a fraction behind the 56.34 by Pirates sophomore Noah Geis.
Grangeville’s highest finishes on opening day were fourth placements by Cutter Robinson (45-3½ in the shot put) and Tyler Zechmann (2:07.04 in the 800). Robinson added fifth place in the discus (121-4) and Ryan Detweiler took sixth in the two-mile (11:04) and ninth in the mile (5:03.85).
