KAMIAH — Grangeville ran away with the boys team scoring last Friday, April 28, with individual first placements by Ayden Arnett (54.56 in the 400), Ryan Detweiler (4:57.59 in the mile), Brian Pierce (18-8½ in the long jump) and Gabe Bybee (36-7 in the triple jump). The Bulldog boys also won two of the relays. Joseph Gentry, Jaden Legarreta, Ben Lindsey and Gabe Kantner posted a 47.57 in the 4x100, and James Gortsema, Arnett, Kantner and Bybee posted a 4:02.63 in the 4x400.
For Kamiah, Brady Cox swept the hurdles races, notching a new PR in the 110 (15.61) and clocking his first official time of the season in the 300 (41.94). Jack Engledow won the 3200 (11:01.95), Kaden DeGroot won the pole vault (11-6), and the medley relay of Colton Sams, DeGroot, Gavin Schoening and Engledow paced that event in 4:08.54.
On the girls side, Kubs junior Laney Landmark set a new personal record in the high jump (4-11) and KHS topped the team scoring. Landmark also won both hurdles races (16.54 in the 100 hurdles, 51.35 in the 300 hurdles) and anchored the winning 4x200 relay with Logan Landmark, Emily Puckett and Ashlyn Schoening (1:54.95).
Logan Landmark teamed with Reesa Loewen, Emma Krogh and Kelsee Hunt to win the medley relay (2:16.06), and, individually, she won the pole vault (8-0).
Also placing first in girls events were Clearwater Valley’s Evelyn Ward (6:25.60 in the 1600) and Prairie’s Lacey Schwartz (1:07.24 in the 400).
Earlier in the week, the Kamiah boys topped team scoring among nine area high school squads at Prairie’s April 25 home meet. The host Pirates topped girls team scoring.
On the girls side, Kamiah’s Laney Landmark ran a personal best 16.46 in the 100 meter hurdles and placed first in the 300 hurdles, (51.73). Emily Puckett won the long jump (15-5½) and Logan Landmark won the pole vault (8-0).
Prairie was led by Sydney Shears, who won the high jump (4-10), 800 (2:29.86) and 1600 (6:03.21) individually and ran the first place 4x400 relay (4:29.97) along with Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver and Avery Riener. Geis also headed the first place 4x100 (54.69) and 4x200 (1:54.55), with Aubree Rehder, Tara Schlader and Julia Rehder joining the 4x100, and with Oliver and both Rehders in the 4x200.
For Clearwater Valley, Evelyn Ward placed second in both the 800 and 1600 runs.
On the boys side, Kamiah outscored Prairie 170-164½ for first place.
Top placers for Kamiah were Kaden DeGroot in the pole vault (10-0), Porter Whipple in the shot put (46-2), David Kludt in the 300 hurdles (46.07), Brady Cox in the 110 hurdles (15.89) and Jack Engledow in the 3200 (11:02.44). The Kubs also scored the top medley relay with Colton Sams, Whipple, Gavin Schoening and Engledow combining for a 4:56.91.
For Prairie, Trenton Lorentz scored first in the 200 (23.37) and long jump (19-6½). Also placing first individually were Lee Forsmann (discus, 133-0), Cole Duclos (400, 59.34) and Noah Geis (100, 11.80). Prairie topped two relays, with Bennie Elven, Geis, Ben Secret and Lorentz in the 4x200 (1:37.23) and Elven, Secrest, Lorentz and Geis in the 4x400 (3:45.19).
Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg won the 800 (2:15.88), and Salmon River’s Cordell Bovey, Mortaki Klaudt and Caleb Nelson competed in several events.
Next is the area best District II Meet of Champions at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in Lewiston.
