KAMIAH — Grangeville ran away with the boys team scoring last Friday, April 28, with individual first placements by Ayden Arnett (54.56 in the 400), Ryan Detweiler (4:57.59 in the mile), Brian Pierce (18-8½ in the long jump) and Gabe Bybee (36-7 in the triple jump). The Bulldog boys also won two of the relays. Joseph Gentry, Jaden Legarreta, Ben Lindsey and Gabe Kantner posted a 47.57 in the 4x100, and James Gortsema, Arnett, Kantner and Bybee posted a 4:02.63 in the 4x400.

For Kamiah, Brady Cox swept the hurdles races, notching a new PR in the 110 (15.61) and clocking his first official time of the season in the 300 (41.94). Jack Engledow won the 3200 (11:01.95), Kaden DeGroot won the pole vault (11-6), and the medley relay of Colton Sams, DeGroot, Gavin Schoening and Engledow paced that event in 4:08.54.

