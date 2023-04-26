Grangeville's Ayden Arnett and Tyler Zechmann photo

Grangeville's Ayden Arnett (left) finished the boys 400 a step ahead of teammate Tyler Zechmann during the Bulldogs' home meet last Friday, April 21.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — With Council, Salmon River and Orofino on hand last Friday, April 21, the Grangeville track teams showed their strength — not only in numbers, but also in quality — under coach Ryan Jaggi. The Bulldogs posted top totals in both boys and girls team scoring, with the boys edging out Council by two, 86-84.

Gabe Kantner won the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.9), Ayden Arnett won the 400 (55.1), Ryan Detweiler won the 800 (2:20.7) and 3200 (11:02.1), Tyler Zechmann won the 1600 (5:06.4), and Gabe Bybee won the 110 hurdles (17.6). In the field, Cutter Robinson won the shot put (43-2) and discus (132-9).

