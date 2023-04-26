GRANGEVILLE — With Council, Salmon River and Orofino on hand last Friday, April 21, the Grangeville track teams showed their strength — not only in numbers, but also in quality — under coach Ryan Jaggi. The Bulldogs posted top totals in both boys and girls team scoring, with the boys edging out Council by two, 86-84.
Gabe Kantner won the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.9), Ayden Arnett won the 400 (55.1), Ryan Detweiler won the 800 (2:20.7) and 3200 (11:02.1), Tyler Zechmann won the 1600 (5:06.4), and Gabe Bybee won the 110 hurdles (17.6). In the field, Cutter Robinson won the shot put (43-2) and discus (132-9).
Council won three of the relays, but Bulldogs James Gortsema, Reuben Sanchez, Arnett and Zechmann won the 4x400 (4:02.3) to secure a banner day for GHS at the end of the day.
On the girls side, Grangeville’s FrankiLynn Galloway won the 800 (2:57.4) and 1600 (7:01.8), Navaeh Kellberg won the 200 (30.3), Kacee Evans won the 3200 (15:37.6), Lucy Guhin won the 100 hurdles (18.2) and Emree Beeson won the 300 hurdles (54.6). In the field, Beeson also won the long jump (12-8).
Grangeville won the medley relay (2:13.6) with Guhin, Sydney Roach, Norah Dolan and Kellberg running, and GHS won the 4x400 (4:58.2) with Guhin, Elizabeth McGeorge, Dolan and Beeson running.
Next up for Grangeville is a trip to Kamiah for a 2 p.m. start April 28. Then the Bulldogs’ track season is down to the May 4 District II Meet of Champions in Lewiston, the regional meet for state qualification May 11 at University of Idaho, and the state meet May 19-20 at Middleton High School.
