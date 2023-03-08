Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — The GHS track and field team will open the upcoming season in two goes next week, with part of the squad attending the Sweeney Invitational in Lewiston on Friday, March 17, and the rest to compete Saturday, March 18, in Kamiah.

The Sweeney meet limits entries, and this season, the Bulldogs have 54 on the squad — well above the count coach Ryan Jaggi had targeted for his second season heading the program.

