GRANGEVILLE — The GHS track and field team will open the upcoming season in two goes next week, with part of the squad attending the Sweeney Invitational in Lewiston on Friday, March 17, and the rest to compete Saturday, March 18, in Kamiah.
The Sweeney meet limits entries, and this season, the Bulldogs have 54 on the squad — well above the count coach Ryan Jaggi had targeted for his second season heading the program.
“I’m super stoked about it,” he said. “My ultimate goal was originally 40, so I’m well above that.”
He’s excited to bring those who ran cross-country last fall into the spring season.
“I got all my cross kids back, so we’re going to be super deep from mid-distance up, for sure,” he said. “I’m excited about AJ Rose, the freshman who placed at state cross-country, to see how he does. Ryan Detwiler’s back, and the whole boy side is a year older now, so we’re going to be really tough. I’m really excited about my girls. Emeree Beeson, she’s going to be a stud in the long jump and the hurdles as a freshman this year.”
He noted Gabe Kantner returns having reached the 2A boys state 100 meter dash finals last spring.
“He’s been working all off season, so he’s going to be a standout for sure in the short sprints,” Jaggi said.
He noted Nora Dolan, who played soccer in the fall, is “going to be a great 400 runner her first year ever doing track” and that state thrower Eliana Edwards returns this spring. “She’s been in the weight room all year, so I’m excited to see how she does.”
Jaggi has been pleased with the team’s showing in practice so far.
“We got a powered treadmill upstairs and it’s revolutionized everything,” he said. “Top end mechanics for everybody have improved. We’ve actually got some strength in the hamstrings. Then we did handoffs today up at the track and they were coming together, so yeah, it’s going to be awesome.”
He pointed to the boys 4x100 relay as a strong one, with football and basketball speedster Jaden Legarreta out for that. He noted the 4x200 should be “dang good,” and pointed out Ayden Arnett as “an extraordinary 400 runner as a freshman.”
“He’ll be a low 52-53 guy,” Jaggi said. “He’s chasing that school record by next year, I think, so our 4x400 is going to be stacked.”
He also noted Cutter Robinson, who placed at the state meet in the discus last season.
“I’m assuming he probably worked his tail off, too, so he’ll be good,” Jaggi said. “Aaron Forsmann, a football lineman, he’s got quick feet and we’ll see if he can figure it out in the ring and yeet some stuff out there. So the throws will be exciting.”
Grangeville will host a four-team meet with Orofino, Council and Salmon River scheduled April 21 at GHS. “Just to be able to host one at home, I’m super excited about that,” Jaggi said.
