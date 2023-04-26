KAMIAH — Zach Atwood of Logos won the mile and two-mile races during the Whitepine League championships last Saturday, April 22, at the Bob Squires Sports Complex, but the Knights’ 800 ended up being their highest-scoring event as they outscored the host Kubs in team competition. Taking six of the top seven places in that event lifted Logos’ team total to 114 — two ahead of Kamiah’s 112 — on a day the Kubs competed without several top-scoring boys and girls.

Those on hand posted brilliant results: Porter Whipple fired a gigantic new personal record in the shot put, adding 29 inches to his previous best and marking 51-1 — a pop that puts him on the cusp of cracking the athletic.net statewide top-10 all classifications performance list. Whipple also launched a new PR of 132-2 in the discus.

