KAMIAH — Zach Atwood of Logos won the mile and two-mile races during the Whitepine League championships last Saturday, April 22, at the Bob Squires Sports Complex, but the Knights’ 800 ended up being their highest-scoring event as they outscored the host Kubs in team competition. Taking six of the top seven places in that event lifted Logos’ team total to 114 — two ahead of Kamiah’s 112 — on a day the Kubs competed without several top-scoring boys and girls.
Those on hand posted brilliant results: Porter Whipple fired a gigantic new personal record in the shot put, adding 29 inches to his previous best and marking 51-1 — a pop that puts him on the cusp of cracking the athletic.net statewide top-10 all classifications performance list. Whipple also launched a new PR of 132-2 in the discus.
On the infield, Kaden DeGroot set a new personal best with a 12-6 clear in the pole vault.
On the track, Jack Engledow set new season best times in the mile (5:05.71) and two-mile (10:59.94), and Brady Cox trimmed his best-in-class 110 hurdles time to 15.73 seconds — within five hundredths of his best, which he clocked at state last May. (Cox also placed second in the high jump with a 6-0 clear, which matched his best and ranks in a four-way tie for fourth on the 1A leaderboard.)
Prairie’s Trenton Lorentz won the 100 (11.76) and 200 (23.64), and Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg set new personal records in the 800 (second, 2:09.00) and 3200 (third, 11:01.98). Prairie won the boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and Lee Forsmann set a new PR to win the discus (137-6).
On the girls side, Kamiah’s top individual finishes were the pole vaults of Madilyn Stuivenga and Logan Landmark, who both cleared 7-6.
Prairie ran second to Logos in girls team scoring, with Kristin Wemhoff sweeping the 100 (13.08), 200 (26.94) and 400 (1:01.19) races, and with Sydney Shears setting new bests for second place in the 800 (2:29.14) and 1600 (5:47.90). The Prairie girls also won the 4x100 relay.
In the field, Prairie’s Sage Elven set new personal bests in the shot put (third, 31-4¾) and discus (first, 123-00), while Shears (4-10) and Callie Remacle (4-6) placed 1-2 in the high jump. Julia Rehder won the long jump with a PB of 14-10.
Clearwater Valley’s top girls finish was the mile run by Evelyn Ward (fourth, 6:25.98).
Most area teams were then due to compete again April 25 at Prairie, with first events after this week’s press deadline.
