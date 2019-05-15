KAMIAH — Four Kamiah High School boys relays are on to state, having topped the district in the 4x100, 4x200 and medley, and finished the 4x400 fast enough to make the cut to compete at state this weekend in Middleton.
Seven Kamiah boys also qualified individually for seven events: Layten Gould (discus and shot put), Michael MacMenamin (pole vault and 800), Bret Raymond and Alfredo Gonzalez (both in the pole vault), Gabe Eades (long jump), Jace Sams (400) and Kavan Mercer (high jump). On the girls side, Kamiah qualified for three events, with Kati Wilkins to throw both shot and discus and Zayda Loewen to run the 200.
Prairie girls qualified individually for four events in addition to all four relays: Ciara Chaffee (800, 1,600 and 3,200), Ellea Uhlenkott (300 hurdles). On the boys side, Prairie’s Cole Martin (100, 200 and long jump), Carson Schmidt (shot put and discus) and Matt Coppernoll (discus) qualified individually.
For Clearwater Valley, Will Willis (100, 200), Preston Amerman (1,600) and Aiden Martinez (pole vault) qualified on the boys side and Melanie Gianopulos (1,600 and 3,200), Kadance Schilling (both hurdles events), and pole vaulters Martha Smith and Jade Dutcher qualified on the girls side.
In New Plymouth last weekend, Salmon River’s Randy McClure qualified for both hurdles races and the discus, and Ethan Shepherd locked in a top-three pole vault seed (12-0). State record pole vaulter Chevelle Shepherd recorded a qualifying height of 9-6 earlier in the season.
At the 2A level, Grangeville qualified four girls relays and one boys relay, as well as in 15 individual events. The GHS girls’ 4x100 group holds the second-fastest seed at 51.70, having challenged 2019 top seed West Jefferson for first place in that event last year.
Jakaili Norman, anchor of the Grangeville 4x100 and 4x200 relays, is excited for the state meet to be held May 17-18 at Middleton High School.
Grangeville, girls relay anchor Jakaili Norman qualified individually for the 100. Also qualifying were GHS girls Kim Kaschmitter (long jump, 800 and 3,200), Baeli Kinsley (both hurdles events), Kirsten Olson (400 and high jump), Noelyn Shriver (shot put and discus), Naomi Connolley (200), Paige Lindsley (triple jump), Talia Brown and Megan Bashaw (both in the 1,600) and Emma Edwards (discus).
The GHS boys sprint medley relay qualified, and individually, so did Ethan Pollan (800, 1,600 and 3,200), Aiden Anderson (long jump and triple jump), Bladen Farmer (400) and Caleb Barger (800).
This Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, the 1A-2A-3A state meet is set to begin at 9 a.m. each day at Middleton High School, with competitors of each classification working their way through the field events in the morning and races picking up on the track during the afternoon.
