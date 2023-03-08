KAMIAH — With the Kubs track season to begin March 18 at KHS, Kamiah coach Joe Sams has 37 athletes to field, including two highly capable freshmen.
“It’s a real good number for us, and it’s pretty even for boys and girls,” he said.
In addition to returning seven state qualifiers — boys Brady Cox, Jack Engledow, David Kludt, Kaden DeGroot and Porter Whipple, and girls Logan Landmark and Karlee Skinner — Sams welcomes highly-ranked freshmen Emily Puckett and Everett Oatman to the high school squad this season.
Oatman stood out during football season, showing his athleticism on kick returns as well as breakaway speed as a defensive back and wide receiver.
As for Puckett: “Emily is ranked first in our league right now on athletic.net in the long jump,” Sams said. “She broke our 1980-something school record in the 400 last year in junior high. So she’s ranked third under Kadence Beck and Kristin Wemhoff, and she’s right up there with them. That’s a good group to be in. So she’s going to do well. She’s going to hurdle, too, but she’s not ranked in the hurdles because they don’t have the same distances so she doesn’t have times in the high school distances, but she’ll be one to watch.”
Skinner tops the district in girls discus and Logan Landmark qualified in pole vault.
Engledow ranks high in distance running, Kludt returns as a state hurdler, and Whipple qualified in the shot put.
“He’s been working hard at the discus, too,” Sams said.
After missing basketball season due to a football injury, Cox is working out and may be cleared to compete in meets in April.
Sams is also excited to add Colton Ocain this season — another athlete who showed tremendous speed on the football field.
Kamiah has long assembled some of the region’s top relays.
“I think we’ll have a real good shot at the 4x400, for sure,” Sams said. “We’ll see about the shorter distances, how we stack up.”
“It’ll be fun to get it all going,” he added. “Hopefully we get the weather we need.”
