Members of Kamiah's 2023 track & field squad photo

Members of Kamiah's 2023 track & field squad are pictured during practice warmups Monday, March including 2022 state qualifier Karlee Skinner (left).

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KAMIAH — With the Kubs track season to begin March 18 at KHS, Kamiah coach Joe Sams has 37 athletes to field, including two highly capable freshmen.

“It’s a real good number for us, and it’s pretty even for boys and girls,” he said.

