Cox tops 1A hurdles leaderboard
KAMIAH — Brady Cox made his return to the 110 hurdles last Saturday morning, April 15 — and he clocked in half-a-second ahead of most of the competitive times on the 1A Idaho boys leaderboard posted online at athletic.net. Cox’s finish (16.15 seconds) also put him nearly two-tenths ahead of Notus’ Eli Hill, whose best time dates to March 31.
Porter Whipple won the shot put with a new personal record throw of 48 feet, 8 inches — which topped the rankings for that event current through April 17.
Cox also raised the bar for his high jump personal best to 6-0, which puts him in a four-way tie for third place in the rankings, behind a pair of 6-2 clearances out of Meadows Valley and Rockland.
Jack Engledow placed second in the 1600 (5:07.90) and third in the 3200 (11:21.92), David Kludt placed second in the 300 hurdles (45.03) and Kaden DeGroot set a new PR with a 12-0 clear in the pole vault, which was good for third place.
Prairie’s Shane Hanson won the discus (144-3).
On the girls side, Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff swept the 100 (12.92), 200 (27.07) and 400 (1:01.35). Sydney Shears won the 800 (2:38.55), and Sage Elven won the discus (121-5½) — a new personal best.
Kamiah’s Laney Landmark won the 300 hurdles (49.34) and set a new PR in the 100 hurdles (16.50). Landmark’s 100 hurdles time put her atop the 1A Idaho girls leaderboard, two hundredths ahead of Leadore’s Mackenzie Mackay, whose best time dates to April 7. Landmark’s 300 hurdles time ranks second among statewide results reported so far.
Kamiah’s Logan Landmark and Madilyn Stuivenga tied for first in the pole vault, as both cleared 7-6, and Emily Puckett increased her long jump PR to 14-11 for first place in that event.
Next for Kamiah and most area teams is the Whitepine League Championships meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
Grangeville hits Moscow Invite
MOSCOW — The track and field Bulldogs hit Moscow last Friday, April 14, and won two events in the higher-classification competition. On the boys side, Cutter Robinson launched a new personal best discus (139-4) for first in that event, and Gabe Bybee, Gabe Kantner, Ayden Arnett and Tyler Zechmann combined to win the medley relay (3:52.55). Robinson also took second in the shot put (42-1¾).
Grangeville’s highest girls finishes were Ila Wilkinson’s throws, both of which marked new personal bests (28-1 shot put and 90-2 discus), and Emree Beeson’s 300 hurdles (53.49), which marked a new PB as well as fourth place.
This Friday, April 21, Grangeville hosts Orofino, Council and Salmon River for the “Battle On The Hill” meet with field events starting at 3:30 p.m.
Grangeville competed at Prairie after the press deadline on April 18, and is set to compete at Prairie again on April 25.
