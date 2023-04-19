Cox tops 1A hurdles leaderboard

KAMIAH — Brady Cox made his return to the 110 hurdles last Saturday morning, April 15 — and he clocked in half-a-second ahead of most of the competitive times on the 1A Idaho boys leaderboard posted online at athletic.net. Cox’s finish (16.15 seconds) also put him nearly two-tenths ahead of Notus’ Eli Hill, whose best time dates to March 31.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.