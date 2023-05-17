Grangeville's Gabe Bybee photo

Grangeville's Gabe Bybee won district titles in both boys hurdles events, including the pictured 110.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Bybee doubles up district hurdles titles

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s Gabe Bybee won both the boys hurdles titles during last week’s district meet, and as a whole, the Bulldogs qualified to compete in 19 events at the 2A state championships this weekend in Middleton. Bybee set new personal bests in both the 110 hurdles (16.90) and 300 hurdles (43.85), and also qualified in the triple jump (37-3½).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.