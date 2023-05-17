Bybee doubles up district hurdles titles
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s Gabe Bybee won both the boys hurdles titles during last week’s district meet, and as a whole, the Bulldogs qualified to compete in 19 events at the 2A state championships this weekend in Middleton. Bybee set new personal bests in both the 110 hurdles (16.90) and 300 hurdles (43.85), and also qualified in the triple jump (37-3½).
The Bulldog boys won the district’s scoring title as a team and also recorded district championships by Tyler Zechmann in the 800 (2:08.95), Brian Pierce in the high jump (5-6) and the medley relay (3:48.98) run by James Gortsema, Gabe Kantner, Ayden Arnett and Zechmann.
Qualifying individually on the boys side are Kantner in the 100 (11.61) and 200 (24.36), Gortsema in the 400 (54.32), Zechmann in the 1600 (4:53.90), Ryan Detweiler in the 800 (2:10.32), 1600 (4:52.90) and 3200 (10:28.05), Cutter Robinson in the discus (43-11¼) and Pierce in the long jump (19-0).
Qualifying individually on the girls side, Grangeville has six athletes: Sydney Roach in the 100 (14.44), Neveah Kellberg in the 400 (1:06.96), FrankiLynn Galloway in the 800 (2:48.89), Kylie Rasmussen in the 1600 (6:32.37) and 3200 (14:06.12), Emree Beeson in the 300 hurdles (51.5) and Lucy Guhin in the 300 hurdles (53.3).
Field events at Middleton begin at 9 a.m. MT on Friday and resume at 9 a.m. MT on Saturday. The 3200 and medley relay finals will be run Friday, with the 3200 at 9:30 a.m. MT and the medley relay at the end of the afternoon, after all the track preliminaries. Saturday’s track session, which includes all the remaining finals, picks up after the Parade of Athletes, and is penciled for a 12:30 p.m. MT start.
Cox paces Kamiah boys to district title, Engledow qualifies for four state events
KAMIAH — Kubs sophomore Jack Engledow qualified to run four events at the upcoming 1A state championships with top-five finishes in three individual events and a stout anchor leg with the Kubs’ medley relay. He ran fifth in the boys 800 (2:08.26), third in the 1600 (5:00.96), and fourth in 3200 (10:55.91), and also teamed with Colton Sams, Gavin Schoening and Kaden de Groot to take second (3:54.17) in the medley.
Four Kubs won individual district championships, with Laney Landmark tops in the girls 100 hurdles (16.70), 300 hurdles (48.70) and high jump (4-9).
Brady Cox was tops in the boys 110 hurdles (15.50) and 300 hurdles (41.76), and second in the high jump (6-0). Porter Whipple won the shot put (50-1) and de Groot won the pole vault (12-0), and additionally placed third in the high jump (5-10).
Also qualifying on the boys side were Kamiah’s William Millage in the 110 hurdles (17.70) and high jump (5-10), and two more pole vaulters: Ryan Sackett (10-6) and Gavin Schoening (10-0).
Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg qualified in the 800 (2:06.76) and 3200 (10:50.97).
On the girls side, Emily Puckett qualified in the 100 hurdles (17.60), 300 hurdles (52.31) and long jump (14-½), Logan Landmark qualified in pole vault (8-0) and Madilyn Stuivenga qualified in pole vault (7-6).
The state championships will begin at 9 a.m. MT Friday, May 19 at Middleton High School, with Cox, de Groot and Millage starting their high jumps at that time. Whipple’s shot put and Laney Landmark’s high jump follow at 10:30 a.m. MT. Puckett’s long jump follows at noon MT. The pole vault with Logan Landmark and Stuivenga is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT that day.
The only running event finals that day are Engledow’s 3200 at 9:30 a.m. MT followed by the high hurdles preliminaries at 3:30 p.m. MT, followed by the rest of the track preliminaries, with the medley relay final at the conclusion Friday evening.
The Saturday session begins with the boys pole vault final for Sackett and Schoening at 9 a.m. MT May 20, followed by the parade of athletes, with the track finals to begin at 12:30 p.m. MT.
Prairie boys notch three individual district titles
KAMIAH — Trenton Lorentz in the 100 (11.60), Noah Geis in the 400 (52.31), Shane Hanson in the discus (151-7) and the Pirates’ 4x400 relay of Bennie Elven, Ben Secrest, Lorentz and Geis all won district title on the boys side of their district meet last Friday and Saturday, May 12-13. On the girls side, so did Sage Elven individually in the discus (124-0) and Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Julia Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff in the 4x100 (51.69).
As a whole, Prairie qualified 27 entries into the upcoming 1A state track and field championships, to be held alongside the 2A and 3A championships this Friday and Saturday at Middleton High School.
On the boys side, individually, Lorentz also qualified in the 200 (23.04), Hanson also qualified in the shot put (40-10½), Elven also qualified in the discus (131-2), as did Lee Forsmann (130-9) and Zane Uptmor (128-7). The boys relay of Elven, Geis, Secrest and Lorentz qualified in the 4x100 (45.31).
On the girls side, Kristin Wemhoff took second place in each of three individual events: the 100 (12.95), 200 (26.47) and 400 (1:00.49). Sydney Shears also qualified in three events: the 800 (2:24.69), 1600 (5:42.86) and high jump (4-8). Avery Riener qualified in two individual events: long jump (14-3) and triple jump (31-2). Sage Elven added qualification in the shot put (31-9), and two of her fellow throwers advanced in the discus: Elizabeth Severns (113-11) and Hailey Hanson (107-9). Callie Remacle qualified in the high jump (4-9), Sierra Oliver in the pole vault (13-10), and Julia Rehder in the long jump (13-10).
In addition to their girls 4x100 district title, the Pirates qualified two more relays for state: their 4x200 (1:50.20) by Geis, Riener, Oliver and Rehder, and their 4x400 (4:24.33) by Geis, Oliver, Riener and Shears.
