KAMIAH — Eight weeks before athletes from across the state will gather in Middleton to have their final say as to who in Idaho runs fastest, jumps highest and throws farthest, Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff announced by way of sprinter’s speed that she’s contending for even higher placement on the 1A podiums than she attained last season.

Highland’s Kadence Beck had placed ahead of Wemhoff last spring, but Wemhoff passed her in both the 100 (13.06) and 200 (27.23) races last Saturday, March 18.

