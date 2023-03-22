KAMIAH — Eight weeks before athletes from across the state will gather in Middleton to have their final say as to who in Idaho runs fastest, jumps highest and throws farthest, Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff announced by way of sprinter’s speed that she’s contending for even higher placement on the 1A podiums than she attained last season.
Highland’s Kadence Beck had placed ahead of Wemhoff last spring, but Wemhoff passed her in both the 100 (13.06) and 200 (27.23) races last Saturday, March 18.
All together, Prairie posted the high team scores among the eight squads present for the region’s season small-school opener at the Bob Squires Sports Complex. Kamiah’s squads took second, and Genesee’s took third.
On the girls side, Kamiah notched individual wins by Emily Puckett (14-0 in the long jump and 55.92 in the 300 hurdles), Laney Landmark (17.42 in the 100 hurdles) and Madilyn Stuivenga (7-6 in the pole vault).
Placing first for Clearwater Valley were Cassidy Thibert (2:51.90 in the 800) and Evelyn Ward (6:54.46 in the 1600).
Grangeville’s Kylie Rasmussen won the 3200 (15:03.73).
In addition to Wemhoff’s sprints, the Prairie girls got firsts from Sydney Shears (4-11 in the high jump), Sage Elven (112-8 in the discus), and all four relays.
On the boys side, Prairie’s Trenton Lorentz won the 100 (11.63), 200 (24.14) and long jump (19-0). Shane Hanson won the discus (139-9), and the Pirates won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
For Kamiah, Kaden DeGroot won the pole vault (10-0), Porter Whipple won the shot put (44-7), David Kludt won the 300 hurdles (46.36), Jack Engledow won the 800 (2:16.60), and the quartet of Colton Sams, Gavin Schoening, William Millage and Tomas Gonzalez won the medley relay.
Grangeville’s AJ Rose won the 1600 (5:14.73) and 3200 (11:13.30), and Clearwater Valley’s highest placements were the runner-up finishes by Wyatt Anderberg in the 800 (2:19.17), 3200 (11:47.91) and 300 hurdles (49.79).
Kamiah hosted many of the same teams again on March 21, and most will compete at KHS again on April 4. Before then, Prairie and Grangeville will attend the Lewiston Invitational at noon on March 23.
