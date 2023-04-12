LAPWAI — Kamiah junior Porter Whipple upped his shot put PR to 47-7 and won that event last Saturday, April 8, at the Kendrick Invitational, according to the results available online at athletic.net as of April 10. Prairie’s Shane Hanson threw a 131-7 to take second in the discus, ahead of Kubs David Kludt (117-8) and Whipple (116-9).

Team scoring details appeared incomplete.

