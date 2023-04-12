LAPWAI — Kamiah junior Porter Whipple upped his shot put PR to 47-7 and won that event last Saturday, April 8, at the Kendrick Invitational, according to the results available online at athletic.net as of April 10. Prairie’s Shane Hanson threw a 131-7 to take second in the discus, ahead of Kubs David Kludt (117-8) and Whipple (116-9).
Team scoring details appeared incomplete.
Kamiah’s Jack Engledow topped the boys 1600 run with a 5:16.28 — his season best in that event, and 22 seconds ahead of Kubs freshman Tomas Gonzalez, who placed second in 5:38.30. Their KHS teammate Hayden Bremer placed fourth in 5:43.35. Engledow notched second in the two-mile, in 11:23.07, with KHS freshman Finn O’Donnell third in 12:59.64.
Kubs senior William Millage took second in the 110 hurdles (20.17) and third in the high jump — an event which Kamiah’s Brady Cox won with a 6-0 clearance in his second varsity competition following his return to action from an injury he sustained during football season. KHS senior Kaden DeGroot took second in the high jump with a 5-8 clear. Kludt took second in the 300 hurdles (45.36) with a new personal best.
Another Kamiah senior, Ryan Sackett, took second in the boys pole vault with a 9-6 clearance.
The Kubs also put together the fastest boys medley relay, with Colton Sams, Colton Ocain, Millage and Gonzalez notching a 4:24.87 finish to their 200-200-400-800 race.
On the girls side, Kamiah’s Laney Landmark won the 300 hurdles (50.59) with her fastest time of the season, and with freshman teammate Emily Puckett in second (53.95). Landmark placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.06) with Puckett in fourth (18.81). Landmark also took second in the girls high jump with a 4-10 clear.
KHS senior Logan Landmark won the pole vault (8-0) and Puckett won the long jump (13-11).
Two Kubs girls relays took second: the 4x200 group of Logan Landmark, Ashlyn Schoening, Emma Krogh and Puckett (2:01.38) and the 4x400 group of Alexa Wilkins, Reesa Loewen, Kelsee Hunt and Schoening (5:12.14).
The top local finishes in the girls throws were by Kamiah’s Karlee Skinner with a 28-5 personal best in the shot put and Prairie’s Hailey Hanson with a 90-1 personal best in the discus.
Earlier in the week, Kamiah hosted eight teams for a meet April 4 at the Bob Squires Sports Complex. Top results for Kamiah and Clearwater Valley boys were registered: in the 3200 by CV’s Wyatt Anderberg (first, 11:31.61) and Kamiah’s Jack Engledow (second, 12:28.13); in the 110 hurdles by Kamiah’s William Millage (first, 20.47); in the high jump by Millage (first, 5-8); and in the pole vault by Ryan Sackett (first, 10-0) and Kaden DeGroot (second, 9-6).
On the girls side, Clearwater Valley’s Evelyn Ward won the 1600 (6:42.00) and Kamiah’s Kelsee Hunt won the 3200 (16:50.70). Kamiah’s Laney Landmark (17.44) and Emily Puckett (18.77) ran 1-2 in the 100 hurdles, and Puckett won the 300 hurdles (55.25). Kamiah’s Madilyn Stuivenga and Logan Landmark both cleared 7-6 in the pole vault for a first-place tie.
Prairie won the girls team scoring and Grangeville won the boys team scoring, with Kamiah in second place on both sides.
For Grangeville, on the boys side, Gabe Kantner won the 100 (12.07), Ayden Arnett won the 200 (24.42), Tyler Zechmann won the 800 (2:10.88), Ryan Detweiler won the 1600 (5:06.43), Cutter Robinson won the shot put (43-3), and Gabe Bybee won the triple jump (36-0). On the girls side, for Grangeville, FrankiLynn Galloway won the 800 (2:56.01).
For Prairie, on the girls side, individually, freshman Sage Elven swept the throws with a 29-2 personal best in the shot put and a 112-8 in the discus, freshman Sydney Shears won the high jump (5-0) and long jump (14-0½), and freshman Avery Riener won the triple jump (27-11½). PHS senior Kristin Wemhoff, who has been dueling Highland’s Kadence Beck for top placements in the 100, 200 and 400 races, finished second to Beck in all three.
The PHS girls assembled a sweep of the relays: Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Aubree Rehder and Julia Rehder won the 4x100 (55.56); Geis, Oliver, Julia Rehder and Wemhoff won the 4x200 (1:53.25); Breanne Schwartz, Lacey Schwartz, Lexi Schumacher and Avery Riener won the 4x400; and Aubree Rehder, Riener, Schumacher and Oliver won the medley (2:09.72 for the 100-100-200-400).
The Prairie boys topped three relays and two individual events: Trenton Lorentz won the long jump (18-9) and Shane Hanson won the discus with a new PR (154-6). Matthew Wemhoff, Noah Geis, Hanson and Lorentz won the 4x100 (47.78), Wemhoff, Ben Secrest, Lorentz and Geis won the 4x400 (3:46.61), and Jackson Enneking, Cole Duclos, Bennie Elven and Caden Armbrust won the 200-200-400-800 medley in 4:23.41.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.