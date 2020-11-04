Teams: 1, Riener’s Grocery 636; 2, Quality Heating & Air 626; 3, Winchester Gun Club 602; 4, Camas Gravel 599; 5, CCFCU 596; 6, Wimer Corp. 592; 7, Kuther Air 591; 8, DFL 584; 9, Mad Bombers 582; 10, The Jokers 580; 11, The Beauty & Her Beast 564; 12, Central Idaho Properties 551; 13, J&E Enablers 532; 14, Seeds Inc. 527; 15, J&E Excavation 519; 16, Shooters w/Hooters 497; 17, Hibbard Trucking 493; 18, TerraClear 478; 19, Goeckners 477; 20, Kracker Jacks 468.
Individuals: 25: Mike Larandeau, Rod Behler, Brian Lorentz, Tim Schumacher, Joel Wimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.