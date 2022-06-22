Final results from the Grangeville Gun Club six-week league, along with the top three shooters.

Teams:

Columbia Grain 1317, Thee Old Farts 1303, J&E Excavation 1294, Quality Heating 1273, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 1248, Motley Crew 1240, Patrick’s Trucking 1191, Idaho County Vet’s Center 1176, Gunpowder & Lace 1165, The B Squad 1138, Hometown Auto 1092

Top three shooters:

1 – Mark Baune, 280

2 (tie) – Cody Vrieling, Michael Brannon, Roy Schumacher, 273

3 (tie) – Steve Havel, Mitch Jungert, 268

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments