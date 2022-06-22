Final results from the Grangeville Gun Club six-week league, along with the top three shooters.
Teams:
Columbia Grain 1317, Thee Old Farts 1303, J&E Excavation 1294, Quality Heating 1273, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 1248, Motley Crew 1240, Patrick’s Trucking 1191, Idaho County Vet’s Center 1176, Gunpowder & Lace 1165, The B Squad 1138, Hometown Auto 1092
Top three shooters:
1 – Mark Baune, 280
2 (tie) – Cody Vrieling, Michael Brannon, Roy Schumacher, 273
3 (tie) – Steve Havel, Mitch Jungert, 268
