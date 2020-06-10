Grangeville Gun Club
Six Week League Shoot
Week 4 (June 2):
Columbia Grain 869
J&E Excavation 862
Quality Heating 835
Whitebirders 824
Thee Old Farts 823
Motley Crew 821
Baker Truck 812
Has Beens 798
Pape’ Machinery 793
Idaho County Vet’s Center 778
Gunpowder & Lace 776
Camas Body 744
FNRA 727
Hometown Auto 715
