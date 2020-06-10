Grangeville Gun Club

Six Week League Shoot

Week 4 (June 2):

Columbia Grain 869

J&E Excavation 862

Quality Heating 835

Whitebirders 824

Thee Old Farts 823

Motley Crew 821

Baker Truck 812

Has Beens 798

Pape’ Machinery 793

Idaho County Vet’s Center 778

Gunpowder & Lace 776

Camas Body 744

FNRA 727

Hometown Auto 715

