Grangeville Gun Club
Spring Shoot (Week 4, June 1)
1, Fred’s Body Shop 894; 2, J&E Excavation 840; 3t, Quality Heating 833; 3t, Brute Steel 833; 5, Thee Old Farts 829; 6, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 812; 7, Gunpowder & Lace 811; 8, Idaho County Vets Center 801; 9, Motley Crew 798; 10, Baker Truck 780; 11, Hometown Auto 709; 12, Blasting B’s 705; 13, DFL 593.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.