Grangeville Gun Club

Spring Shoot (Week 4, June 1)

1, Fred’s Body Shop 894; 2, J&E Excavation 840; 3t, Quality Heating 833; 3t, Brute Steel 833; 5, Thee Old Farts 829; 6, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 812; 7, Gunpowder & Lace 811; 8, Idaho County Vets Center 801; 9, Motley Crew 798; 10, Baker Truck 780; 11, Hometown Auto 709; 12, Blasting B’s 705; 13, DFL 593.

