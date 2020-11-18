Cottonwood Gun Club
Night Shoot Week 5 (Nov. 11)
Teams: 1, Riener’s Grocery 1054; 2, Quality Heating & Air 1035; 3, Winchester Gun Club 1022; 4, J&E Excavation 1010; 5, CCFCU 1007; 6, Kuther Air 1002; 7, Mad Bombers 984; 8, Wimer Corp. 977; 9, Camas Gravel 976; 10, The Jokers 971; 11, DFL 952; 12, The Beauty & Her Beast 927; 13, J&E Enablers 901; 14, Central Idaho Properties 891; 15, Seeds Inc. 881; 16, Hibbard Trucking 851; 17, Shooters w/Hooters 844; 18, Goeckners 807; 19, Kracker Jacks 655, 20, TerraClear 478.
Individuals: 25: Mike Larandeau, Rod Behler, Brian Lorentz, Tim Schumacher, Joel Wimer.
