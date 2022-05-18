Grangeville Gun Club

Six Week Shoot (May 10)

Teams: Columbia Grain 222; J&E Excavation 212; Patrick’s Trucking 210; Quality Heating 208; Coach’s Family Sports Bar 207; Thee Old Farts 206; Motley Crew 205; Gunpowder & Lace 191; Baker Truck 188; Idaho County Vet’s Center 186; Hometown Auto 179.

