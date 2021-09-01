Grangevile Gun Club
August Shoot (Aug. 28-29)
100 Singles: AA: Brien DeAtley 97. A: Kent Sakamoto 100. B: Spud Storey 100. C: Rich Villa 95. D: Greg Beloit 95. Lady: Holly Legerwood 98. Junior: Bruce Bradley 91. Veteran: Dale Kinzel 97.
100 Handicap: Champion: Darrell Howard 97. Short: Bob Aiken 93. Mid: George Moormeiser 91. Long: John Blackhall 95.
50 Pair Doubles: A: Bruce Bradley 95. B: Guy Olson 95. C: Terry Blair 88. D: Dean Opsal 83.
Sunday
100 Singles: AA Kent Sakamoto 99. A: Jim Larson 100. B: Jeff Kustch 99. C: Jonathan Roseneau 96. D: Jackie Poxleitner 94. Lady: Krys George 99. Junior: Bruce Bradley 97. Veteran: Larry Ziegler 100. New Shooter: Harlen Skelton 70.
100 Handicap: Champion: Bob Aiken 95. Short: Bill Whitman 91. Mid: Roger Clouse 94. Long: John Blackhall 93.
High Overall Champion: John Blackhall 471.
