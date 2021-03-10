Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association
10 Week Shoot (Week 9, March 7)
Teams: 1, Wallace-Kellogg 671.00; 2, Weiser 670.00; 3, Orofino-Pierce 668.25; 4, Nezperce 666.00; 5, Culdesac 665.41. Locals: 6, Grangeville 665.40; 8, Cottonwood 661.20; 22, Kamiah 625.00.
Grangeville: Singles: AA: 25: Josh Bransford, Bill McMahon, Logan Schumacher. 24: Brad Baker, Brian Lorentz, Tom Felkel. A: 24: Jan Brannon, Roy Hill, Darrell Howard, Roy Schmacher, John Vrieling. B: 24 Shelia Davenport, Wendell Thomas. 22: Bob Abbott, Cody Aiken, C: 23: Jack Bransford. 22: Macenzie Farris. D: 18: Shannon Hill. 15: Kimberly Kaschmitter.
Handicap: Short: 24: Tim Kaschmitter. 23: Shelia Davenport, Darrell Howard. Mid: 24: Tom Felkel, Rod Behler. 23: Roy Hill, Bill McMahon, Logan Schumacher, Roy Schumacher. Long: 21: Pepper Harman, Ken Slabach. 18: Wendell Thomas.
Doubles: A: 45: Mark Baune, 44 Josh Bransford, Pepper Harman. B: 44: Logan Schumacher. 38: Roy Schumacher. C: 36: Shelia Davenport. 35: Darrell Howard.
Continentals: 24: Bill McMahon, Tom Felkel, Darrell Howard. 20: Josh Bransford.
Cottonwood: Singles: 25: Scott Jungert, Clint Riener, Clay Robinson, Derek Schaeffer, Dave Swearingen. 24: Brandon Poxleitner, Darrel Uhlorn, Ryan Mader, Bob Lustig.
Junior/High School: 22: Ben Gehring; 21: Logan Wimer, Dylan Uhlenkott, Eli Goeckner.
