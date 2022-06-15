Grangeville Gun Club
Six Week Shoot (Week 5, June 7)
Teams: 1, Columbia Grain 1104; 2, The Old Farts 1085; 3, J&E Excavation 1076; 4, Quality Heating 1066; 5, Motley Crew 1047; 6, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 1041; 7, Patrick’s Trucking 991; 8, Idaho County Vets Center 980; 9, Gunpowder & Lace 964; 10, The B Squad 952; 11, Hometown Auto 907.
