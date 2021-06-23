Grangeville Gun Club
Spring Shoot Final (June 15)
Teams: 1, Fred’s Body Shop 1333; 2, Thee Old Farts 1254; 3, J&E Excavation 1251; 4, Brute Steel 1241; 5, Quality Heating 1232; 6, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 1215; 7, Motley Crew 1190; 8, Idaho County Vet’s Center 1184; 9, Gunpowder & Lace 1177; 10, Baker Truck 1170; 11, DFL 1162; 12, Blasting B’s 1071; 13, Hometown Auto 1049.
