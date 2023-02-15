Camas Prairie 10-Week Shoot (Week 6, Feb. 12)
Singles: 25: Shane Poxleitner, Clint Riener, Chase Nuxoll. 24: Darrel Uhlorn, Brandon Poxleitner, Jacob Wimer, Jean Spencer, Lowell Enneking, Quirt Goeckner, Logan Wimer.
Junior/High school: 24: Quirt Goeckner. 22: Carter Shears. 21: Connor Forsman, Ben Gehring, Eli Goeckner.
Singles: AA: 25: Roy Schumacher. 24: Josh Bransford, Scott Jungert, Tim Schumacher. A: 24: Mike Kingsley, Darryl Mullinix, Logan Schumacher, John Vrieling. 23: Tom Felkel, Ralph Kaschmitter. B: 24: Jillian Hausladen. 23: Kevin Schmidt. C: 24: Karl Crea. 22: Levi Ichord, Sara Vrieling. D: 24: Macenzie Farris. 17: Rachel Kaschmitter, Heather Slichter.
Youth: 24: Kaden Newton. 23: Kaycen Sickels.
Short: 24: Bob Aiken, Cody Vrieling. 23: Karl Crea, Steve Havel, Kaden Newton. Mid: 25: Roy Schumacher. 24: Mark Baune, Dale Wemhoff. Long: 21: Scott Jungert, Al Mcculley. 18: Brian Lorentz.
Doubles: A: 45: Brad Baker. 44: Brian Lorentz, Logan Schumacher. B: 41: Mark Baune. 40: Bambi Baker, Roy Schumacher. C: 43: Levi Ichord. 41: Dave Crousser, Paul Davenport.
Continentals: 24: Josh Bransford. 22: Levi Ichord.
