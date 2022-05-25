Grangeville Gun Club
Six Week Shoot (Week 2, May 17)
Columbia Grain 439; J&E Excavation 425; Thee Old Farts 422; Motley Crew 419; Quality Heating 412; Coach ‘s Family Sports Bar 409; Patrick’s Trucking 398; Idaho County Vet’s Center; Baker Truck 374; Gunpowder & Lace 363; Hometown Auto 359.
