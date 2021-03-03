Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association
Week 8 (Feb. 28)
Teams: 1, Wallace-Kellogg 596.00; 2, Weiser-595.00; 3, Orofino-Pierce 593.25; 4, Nezperce 593.00; 5, Culdesac 591.91. Locals: 6, Grangeville 591.60; 9, Cottonwood 586.70; 21, Kamiah 552.00.
Grangeville
Singles: AA: 24 Josh Bransford, Brad Baker, Rod Behler, Bill McMahon. 22 Jeff Kutsch, Cody Vrieling. A: 25 Daryl Howard. 24 Bambi Baker, Steve Havel, Bill Stolz. B: 24 Cody Aiken, Matt Prewett. 22 Shelia Davenport. C: 21 Mcenzie Farris, Taylor Bransford. 20 Jack Bransford, 20 Kate McMahon. D: 21 Shannon Hill. 14 Rachel Kaschmitter.
Handicap: Short: 24 Jeff Farris, 23 Dave Crousser. Mid: 21 Tom Felkel, Bill McMahon. 20: Tim Schumacher, Dale Wemhoff, Rod Behler. Long: 19 Wendell Thomas. 15 Andy Abbott, Ken Slabach.
Doubles: A: 42 Josh Bransford, Bill McMahon. 41 Mark Baune. B: 41 Logan Schumacher. 40 Roy Schumacher. C: 39 Shelia Davenport, Darrell Howard. 37 Bill Stolz.
Continentals: 25 Bill McMahon. 24 Josh Bransford.
Cottonwood
25: Gary Riener, Derek Schaeffer, Shane Poxleitner, Dave Swearingen. 24: Brandon Poxleitner, Darrel Uhlorn, Paul Forsman, Clint Riener, Aaron Hinkelman.
Junior: 23 Logan Wimer. 22: Ben Gehring, Tristan Mader. 21: Connor Forsman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.