Camas Prairie 10-Week Shoot
Grangeville Gun Club
(Week 10, March 12)
Singles: AA: 25- Brad Baker, Bill McMahon, 24- Steve Havel, Tim Schumacher, Roy Schumacher, Cody Vrieling; A: 25- Dave Crousser, 24- Mark Baune, Ralph Kaschmitter, Tim Kaschmitter, Logan Schumacher; B: 25- Jim McMahon, 24- Matt Prewett; C: 24- Karl Crea, 21- Levi Ichord; D: 20- Macenzie Farris, 15- Amy Farris, Heather Slichter.
Youth: 24- Dustin Kaschmitter, 23- Kaycen Sickels.
Handicap: Short: 24- Tim Kaschmitter, 23- Bob Aiken, Matt Prewett. Mid: 25- Brad Baker, Mark Baune, Bill Stolz, 23- Ralph Kaschmitter. Long: 19- Scott Jungert, Bill McMahon, 18- Brian Lorentz.
Doubles: A: 44- Logan Schumacher, 43- Brian Lorentz. B: 45- Bob Aiken, Mark Baune, Scott Jungert, 43- Josh Bransford. C: 42- Shelia Davenport, Levi Ichord, 41- Bill Stolz.
Continentals: 24- Josh Bransford, 22- Kevin Schmidt.
Season Awards: Jack McCulley Memorial (high combined singles and handicap scores Jr.): Dustin Kaschmitter. High Overall: Scott Jungert 881. Junior Singles: 1, Kaycen Sickels 186. 2, Dustin Kaschmitter 170. Sub-Junior Singles: 1, David Brandt 142, 2, Pyper Hagen 132.
AA: Bill McMahon 197, Scott Jungert 193.
A: Logan Schumacher 189 (t), Mike Westhoff 189 (t).
B: Jim McMahon 183, Morgan Drew 182.
C: Karl Crea 179, Tyke Trogdon 169.
D: McKenzie Farris 179, Amy Farris 131.
Senior Vet: Steve Havel 187.
Veteran: Rod Behler 186.
Lady: Sheila Davenport 178.
Husband & Wife: Josh and Stephanie Bransford.
Mid Handicap: Brad Baker 181 (t), Bill Stolz 181 (t).
Short Handicap Bob Aiken 186, Steve Havel 183.
Long Handicap: Brian Lorentz 173, Scott Jungert 171.
Doubles A: Logan Schumacher 360, Brad Baker 341.
Doubles B: Scott Jungert 358, Bob Aiken 335.
Doubles C: Bill Stolz 316, Levi Ichord 315.
Continentals: Josh Bransford 173, Kevin Schmidt 151.
Cottonwood (Week 10)
Singles: 25: Steven Baerlocher, Butch Spencer, Aaron Hinkleman. 24: Darrel Uhlorn, Chase Nuxoll , Frank Spencer, Brett Uhlenkott.
Junior: 23: Dylan Uhlenkott, Lane Mader. 21:Connor Forsman, Eli Goeckner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.