Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association
Week 10 (March 13)
Grangeville: Singles: AA: 25 Logan Schumacher, Cody Vrieling, 24 Mark Baune, Brian Lorentz, Tim Schumacher. A: 25 John Vrieling, Steve Havel, 24 Jeff Farris, Roy Hill, Jim McMahon, Roy Schumacher. B: 24 23 Bob Abbott, Cody Aiken, 22 Wendall Thomas. C: 23 Macenzie Farris, 22 Gianna Skovajsa, Taylor Bransford. D: 15 Shannon Hill.
Handicap: Short: 24: Bob Abbott, Jan Brannan, Jeff Farris, Darrell Howard, 23: Cody Aiken. Mid: 25: Logan Schumacher, Josh Bransford, 24: Tim Schmacher, Bill McMahon, Bill Stolz, Rod Behler.
Long: 23: Pepper Harman, 21: Ken Slabach.
Doubles: A: 45 Brian Lorerntz, 44 Bill McMahon. B: 47 Rod Behler, 44 Logan Schumacher. C: 37 Jeff Kutsch, Bill Stolz, Darrell Howard, 36: Shelia Davenport.
Continentals: 24: Josh Bransford. 23: Bill McMahon.
Cottonwood: Singles: 25: Derek Arnzen. 24: Brett Uhlenkott, Darrel Uhlorn, Philip Spencer, Scott Jungert, Client Riener.
Junior/High School: 22: Logan Wimer, Lane Lustig. 21: Ben Gehring. 19: Tristian Mader, Conner Forsman, Dylan Uhlenkott, Eli Goeckner.
